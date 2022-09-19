October is going to be a big month for farm auctions across rural Australia and the locals are sure to pile into the Lucindale Country Club on October 28.
Up for sale will be Binbrook, a local "primary production powerhouse", as described by agents from TDC Livestock and Property.
Binbrook includes 631 hectares (1559 acres) of premium agricultural land near the SA/Victorian border.
The auction will be held at the country club at 11am.
It will be the first time offering of Binbrook since 1954.
Agents say Binbrook offers a rich balance solid red and chocolate loam over clay grading to heavy black flats.
The true productivity of the soils is evident in the quality pastures of Phalaris, clover and rye grass enhanced by a solid fertilser history and favourable management practices.
The livestock are well watered, with a 37mm to 50mm poly mainline feeding poly satellite tanks which reticulate to concrete troughs.
The majority of the troughs are located central to the paddocks.
This pressurised system is pumped from two bores located at the dwelling and the sheds.
Binbrook has two 32ha centre pivots and a 450 megalitre licensed allocation.
Currently sown to pasture, the pivots provide security and flexibility to the enterprise.
With a third irrigation bore located on the property there is the option to further develop, diversify and intensify.
Binbrook is well fenced with a central laneway connecting all the paddocks and feeds into the five-stand wool shed with undercover yards fitted with a sheep handler and dust suppression sprinkler system.
The newly upgraded cattle yards are also serviced by the laneway.
Both with all-weather access; including a four-deck loading ramp for sheep.
There is plenty of shedding, including an exceptional enclosed high clearance workshop with a concrete base, power, and a massive hardstand area.
There is also a loading ramp for heavy machinery.
The main dwelling is a neat brick three-bedroom home with one bathroom.
The home is has an outlook over established gardens and irrigated lawns to the tree studded paddocks and beyond.
The second timber framed home features four bedrooms and one bathroom, kitchen and a separate lounge and offers comfortable living.
Agents say Binbrook allows the astute primary producer the opportunity to secure a first-class property that is a walk-in start.
The greater portion of Binbrook has been held for 68 years for a very good reason, agents said.
For more information contact Tom Pearce on 0427 642138 or Mark DeGaris on 0428 372124.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
