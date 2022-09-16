Another of Victoria's pioneering farm families is selling up.
The Fredericks of Caniambo have put their well regarded grazing property in north-east Victoria up for auction.
The Fredericks have owned the land since 1878.
Ivan and Nola Frederick have been carrying on the family name as top woolgrowers and breeders of Angus cattle.
The property takes in 556 hectares (1375 acres) between Shepparton and Violet Town.
Just a few weeks ago, John Boyd announced he was selling a similar sized East Gippsland farm his family had owned for almost 140 years.
The Boyds' 573 hectare (1416 acre) livestock and cropping farm at Stockdale, near Stratford, is being offered for sale for the first time since 1884.
The Fredericks are taking their farm to auction through Kevin Hicks Real Estate at the Parklake Hotel in Shepparton on Friday, October 14 at 1pm.
The property is on 10 titles but is being sold as a whole.
The property includes the Caniambo district's highly regarded soil types varying from light stony rises, alluvial red country to heavier profile soil types in the gullies and along Sheep Pen Creek which transfers through the home block.
The farm has a heavy carrying capacity providing sound winter grazing opportunities on the high country and extensive finishing feed grazing opportunities on the heavier country.
A large dam supplies stock and domestic water to the home, gardens and troughs reticulated to several paddocks around the home.
MORE READING: Sale of versatile grazing country sets a new benchmark.
There are secure dams in all other paddocks and a generally consistent rainfall pattern of 450mm for the district plus district run off to catchment areas.
The farm is sectioned into 20 paddocks with the internal roads.
Improvements include the family four-bedroom home built in 1985.
It has a five-bay hay shed, machinery shed with lock-up workshop with concrete floor (14m x 6m) and a raised platform three-stand shearing shed (26m x 14m).
The shearing shed has a capacity of 600 head inside and under the shed, with steel yards and loading ramp.
The steel cattle yard has a race and crush.
There are historic old stables on the property plus a blacksmith workshop made of hand cut logs.
Sheep Pen Creek has been revegetated by the family with the native trees now well established.
Also being offered at the auction is 100 Lowes Road, Caniambo which comprises 38ha (95 acres) of cropping land with two dams.
For more information contact Kevin Hicks on 0428 271270 and Chris Drum on 0400 213223.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
