Here's a unique opportunity to have one of Australia's greatest natural wonders as your home address.
A farm which incorporates almost five kilometres of the rugged Great Australian Bight is on the market.
The 1117 hectare (2760 acre) South Australian cropping-sheep farm has been owned by the Cash family since the 1980s.
The farm takes in 4.6km of uninterrupted coastline along the bight, the name given to the longest line of sea cliffs in the world.
Agents from CBRE expect the farm will sell for between $4 million and $5 million.
Running along Tyringa Beach, the farm consists of five freehold titles between Venus Bay and Streaky Bay on the Eyre Peninsula.
The nearby fishing village of Baird Bay provides local services.
Of the 1117ha farm block, 449ha is considered arable and is currently cropped with barley, with the existing operation running 500 ewes with lambs at foot.
CBRE Agribusiness's Phil Schell and Angus Bills are managing the sale on behalf of the Cash family, with expressions of interest invited by November 3.
"We're fortunate that we get to visit some amazing parts of South Australia in our line of work, but dragging ourselves away from The Block after visiting the site was a serious challenge," Mr Schell said.
"It's a stunning piece of land by anyone's standards, with postcard-perfect views up and down nearly 5km of Great Australian Bight coastline.
"You could easily picture yourself camping in the sandhills, and spending some carefree days surfing and fishing at Tyringa Beach."
Tyringa Road runs through the property, which has its own network of four-wheel-drive tracks.
"Opportunities to buy freehold coastal land of this quality and scale are few and far between," Mr Bills said.
"We're expecting significant interest from investors and land bankers, with the scope to lease the arable land for around $60,000 per annum, while The Block could even lend itself to a glamping-style tourism development."
For more information contact Phil Schell on 0418 809849 and Angus Bills on 0400 859634.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
