A large scale grain growing aggregation in the southern Riverina is being offered for sale.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts Albury said the Baker family's farms are one of the Howlong region's premium rural properties.
The sprawling aggregation takes in 3011 hectares (7440 acres) and has historically been considered a powerhouse for cropping, dryland farming and grazing.
The Baker properties have 1925ha (4757 acres) under irrigation with 4287 megalitres of water entitlements to provide year-round cropping capability and highly improved pastures.
Since the aggregation was established in 1989, it has gathered an enviable reputation for productivity.
The aggregation is located near Albury with direct access to the Riverina Highway and a long Murray River frontage.
Well-formed laneways providing access for stock and machinery movement with excellent stock handling facilities and 65,000 tonnes of grain storage.
Agents say the Baker Grain Aggregation has identified itself as the leader in the southern Riverina for cropping, livestock, grain storage, freight, and contract farm services.
Across the properties are six residences offering all the modern conveniences and amenities one would expect along with a full range of working improvements to cater to a variety of farming and lifestyle enterprises.
The multigenerational farming of the Baker family has successfully operated the land for the past 33 years.
Nutrien Harcourt Albury agent Billy Jones said: "This is a unique opportunity which would enable an existing industry participant to broaden their operational base or a new entrant to secure a large foothold in a highly regarded and tightly held location."
They said Baker Grain Aggregation had become the absolute pinnacle in large-scale irrigation and cropping on the Murray.
The aggregation will be sold by a two stage expression of interest with preliminary registration closing on October 7.
The EOI closing date will be October 28.
For more information contact the agents at Nutrien Harcourts Albury - Andrew Bell 0427 666097, Brian Liston on 0428 931894 and Billy Jones on 0438 454950.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
