Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Shock study reveals urban Australia is losing connections to farming

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Most Australian school students still believe cows are milked by hand, a study has found. Picture from NSW Farmers.

Farmers are shocked but not surprised many Australian school students have little idea where food comes from.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.