2023 Zanda McDonald finalists announced

September 20 2022 - 8:30pm
The Australian finalists in the 2023 Zanda McDonald Award: Charles Vaughan, Sarah Groat and Mitch Highett.

The 2023 finalists in the Zanda McDonald Award, Australasia's agricultural badge of honour, have been announced.

