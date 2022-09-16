CUTTING-EDGE United States research is paving the way for producers to improve the fatty acid profile of beef and target consumers who place value on health attributes over marbling.
The work is particularly exciting for Brahman breeders because preliminary data indicates the breed may have a healthier fatty acid composition.
Researchers are working towards finding genetic markers that will allow producers to identify and select for animals that will produce beef with higher percentages of polyunsaturated fatty acids and lower percentages of saturated fatty acids.
Professor Raluca Mateescu, from the University of Florida's Department of Animal Sciences, has attracted world-wide attention on the back of research which found saturated fats declined from 51.3 per cent to 47.5 percent, and polyunsaturated fats increased from 4.3 percent to 6.9pc in Brahmans, compared to Angus.
Headlines about Brahmans being a healthier source of meat than Angus have garnered enormous attention but Prof Mateescu told Farmonline the story was far more complex.
"My research is focusing on characterising the nutritional and health value of beef from bos indicus-influenced cattle," she said.
The goals are to determine the extent to which phenotypic variation is controlled by genetics and to develop genomic tools that will allow identification of genetically superior animals with respect to these traits and use this information for selection, management and marketing.
ALSO IN BEEF:
Cattle from the University of Florida's multibreed herd, that range from 100pc Angus to 100pc Brahman, were studied.
Cattle were classified into six different groups based on their Angus and Brahman breed composition. Group one was 100 to 80pc Angus and group six 19 to zero per cent Angus.
Prof Mateescu said saturated fatty acids were known to have a negative effect on human health, while mono and polyunsaturated fatty acids have a positive effect.
There was no significant difference in the amount of monounsaturated fatty acids among the different groups - it ranged from 44.2 to 45.8pc.
However, a beneficial trend was found in both the saturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids with the first declining from 51.3 to 47.5pc and the second increasing from 4.3 to 6.9pc as the percentage of Brahman increased.
Prof Mateescu said animal fat had been stigmatised due to a possible association with several diseases, from cardiovascular to cancer.
"Consequently, consumption of beef, perceived to have a high fat content, has suffered the most from this negative image," she said.
"Although the association between animal fat and disease is more and more being challenged by new research, the idea that 'fat is bad for you' is well entrenched in consumers' mind and 'fat free' is still a powerful marketing tool."
Detailed research carried out in the past decade has actually shown that the total amount of fat in the diet, whether high or low, is not really linked with diseases.
"What really matters is the type of fat in the diet," Prof Mateescu said.
"Results from the large and long Women's Health Initiative Dietary Modification Trial showed that eating a low-fat diet for eight years did not prevent heart disease, breast cancer or colon cancer, and did not do much for weight loss either.
"What is becoming clearer and clearer is that bad fats, meaning trans and some short-length saturated fats, increase the risk for coronary heart disease as well as other diseases, while good fats, meaning mono- and polyunsaturated and longer-length saturated fat, lower this risk.
"The key to a healthy diet is not to reduce total fat intake but to substitute bad fats for good fats."
Several factors in beef production affect fatty acid composition, including breed and diet, Prof Mateescu said.
"If beef producers could select cattle that have more beneficial fatty acid profiles, they could enhance the nutritional and health value of beef," she said.
"Such beef could increase profit to producers because consumers would likely be willing to pay a premium for beef that consistently has a high nutritional and health value. In addition, this nutritionally-enhanced beef would likely increase overall demand for beef and ensure continued growth of the beef industry."
"Our results provide insight for innovative beef marketing opportunities," Prof Mateescu said.
The beef industry was in a good position to respond to the demands of health-conscious consumers, she said, pointing to United States Department of Agriculture data that shows nearly 50pc of the fat content of beef is monounsaturated fatty acids.
"To capitalise, the industry needs to focus its research and promotion efforts toward nutritional and health benefits of meat consumption," Prof Mateescu said.
"Our research also showed that once consumers were informed of the nutritional difference of the fat content, they better understood beef nutritional value and ultimately were willing to pay a higher price for such beef."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.