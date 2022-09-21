Farm Online
Dairy insider says Australia is transforming from a major dairy exporter to an importer

By Andrew Thomson
September 21 2022 - 10:00pm
Warrnambool dairy industry expert John McLean is tipping Australia will soon become a major dairy foods importer.

In a stunning turnaround inside a decade, Australia will soon become a major importer of dairy foods, according to an industry expert.

