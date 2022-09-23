Farm Online
Australian Organic's 35-year sustainable message pays dividends

By Niki Ford
September 23 2022 - 3:00am
Australian Organic chief executive officer Niki Ford.

THE year was 1987 and a small group of farmers had travelled from four different states to meet in dusty Dubbo, in NSW, to share their concerns about the amount of chemicals being used in agriculture.

