Biosecurity bosses place foot and mouth at top of travellers' minds

September 25 2022 - 1:00am
Holidays see renewed FMD push

The Federal Government is urging travellers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by foot and mouth disease and other pests and diseases when coming back to Australia.

