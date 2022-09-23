THE penalties within Australia's meat grading system for hump height have long been a contentious issue among Brahman breeders but it might be time to lay down arms.
The consumer testing science on the links between hump height and eating quality are unequivocal and more and more northern Brahman breeders are showing consistently grading Meat Standards Australia is achievable.
While the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association continues to negotiate with MSA's managers on changing the term 'hump height' to something along the lines of 'tropical content indicator', junior vice president Matthew Noakes urged producers to embrace MSA and look for the pathways to make it pay.
The thinking is the term 'hump height' perhaps singles out Brahmans in a negative way.
However, there are still 'absolutely opportunities' for Brahmans to receive MSA premiums, according to Mr Noakes.
Hump height is one of numerous attributes used to predict the eating quality of cuts in a beef, along with things like carcase weight, hormone growth promotant status, carcase hang method, marbling, ribfat coverage and pH levels.
Poor performance in any one of the measurements can lead to a penalty.
Whilst there are 14 measurements collected on every carcase to predict eating quality, the main requirements to ensure MSA compliance are recording a meat pH below 5.71 and a minimum rib fat coverage of 3mm with adequate fat coverage across the entire carcase, plus the meeting of pre-slaughter requirements.
Without a doubt, the success of the northern Australia beef industry was due to the introduction of the Brahman breed, MSA program manager David Packer told the most recent ABBA conference, held in Brisbane in August.
This was due to how the breed had adapted to tropical conditions, could handle nutritional, environmental and climatic extremes and its high pest tolerance.
Part of the mechanism that has allowed Bos indicus cattle to survive so well is increased calpastatin activity - in a live animal that is less muscle turnover and lower energy requirements, which is what makes them so efficient, Mr Packer explained.
As Bos indicus content increases so too does calpastatin activity.
The eating quality impact of the gene is also well documented.
Because Bos indicus percentage can not be measured in the MSA model, hump height is used.
Hump height, in conjunction with hot standard carcase weight and sex, was a direct predictor for eating qulaity, Mr Packer said.
The larger the hump in relation to the weight of the carcase, the more negative the impact on eating quality.
A high Bos indicus animal with a low hump gets graded more favourably than a low Bos indicus content animal with a big hump.
Mr Packer said consumer sensory testing had mirrored the results from genomic research which reveal the direct relationship between hump height and eating quality.
MSA was underpinned by 1.2 million beef samples taste tested by untrained consumers from all over the world.
From this work, MSA managers know how the relationship works between changes in attributes and how beef taste tests - not just for hump height but for all measured traits.
In relation to hump height, Mr Packer said the eating quality impact was not equal across the carcase.
The major effect is on the striploin, cube roll, tenderloin and oyster blade. In the cuts with high levels of connective tissue, such as the brisket, topside, outside flat and the eye round, the effect is reduced.
The positive story, according to both Mr Packer and Mr Noakes, is there are definite opportunities for Bos indicus cattle to receive MSA premiums.
The factors that influence eating quality are controlled mostly by nutrition and genetics, Mr Packer said.
"Prioritising nutrition for weaners all the way through to slaughter is probably one of the most important things for a successful outcome - 0.6 kilograms a day is the target," he said.
Mr Noakes said those Brahman breeders who had gone down the MSA path had done well from the premiums available.
"A 60 per cent compliance rate is a good result and the premiums are high enough for that still to have enough value to be worth chasing," he said.
"There are many measurements used in MSA and hump height is only one. HGP status, for example, has the same impact. Marbling has a bigger impact.
"It is not discriminatory - it's reality and science.
"Brahman breeders should embrace it because it is the best grading system in the world and under the right conditions, Brahmans can grade MSA."
How is hump height measured?
A ruler is held parallel with the surface of the sawn chine perpendicular to the first thoracic vertebrae. It is moved the position of the greatest hump width.
Hump height is measured by an MSA accredited grader and is recorded in gradients of 5mm.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
