Generations of children fell in love with the Zuckerman farm which was central to E.B. White's beloved tale Charlotte's Web.
Weird but true you can now own it, right here in Australia.
Because of the story's success, both in print and in film, the Zuckerman farm is considered to be one of the most well known albeit fictional farms in the world.
In 2005, Hollywood's movie moguls decided to shift the filming location away Somerset County in the US state of Maine where a very clever spider spun wondrous messages in her barnyard web.
Instead its star Dakota Fanning and Wilbur the pig travelled to a farm just outside Melbourne a year before the film's public release.
They spent four months on the project.
The little farm in Brooklin, Maine where White once lived has the actual barn which was the setting for his classic story which has sold an estimated 50 million copies and been translated into 23 languages.
Lot 1 on the Ballan-Greendale Road at Ballan, where the farmyard scenes were recreated, is for sale with the barn still remaining from that film.
Scenes for the movie were also filmed in Heidelberg and Spotswood Primary School.
Australia has a deserved reputation for popular children's tales.
At Allora in Queensland is the childhood home of author P.L. Travers who captured the hearts and minds of generations of children all over the world with Mary Poppins.
The Ballan, Victoria property is on the lifestyle market with its 12 hectares (30 acres) on the attractive rolling hills of the Greendale area.
With two structures remaining from its film days, and creek access this land said to be a perfect rural retreat.
To build a home there would require a planning permit from the local council as it is zoned rural/farming.
The grazing block is fully fenced and power is available at the boundary.
An expression of interest campaign closes November 4.
For more information contact Bram Gunn of Elders Real Estate Ballarat on 0400 683222.
Mr Gunn is also selling the adjacent lot, again with no home on 22ha (54.5 acres).
No price has been offered for the sale of either property.
