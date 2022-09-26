Farm Online
What the market really wants in a dairy-beef carcase: Greenham's Jess Loughland

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
September 26 2022 - 12:00am
Livestock supply chain manager with Greenham Australia Jess Loughland spoke on how dairy producers can drive carcase value in the beef sector at a recent dairy-beef conference.

GROWTH, yield and eating quality are the key areas where dairy-beef breeders have the most opportunity to pull genetic levers that will drive carcase value in the beef sector.

Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

