Weroona delivers crops, lambs and cattle

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:24am, first published 2:00am
CHOICE 1245 hectare (306 acre) North West NSW property Weroona is located in the heart of the favoured Winton/Bithramere agricultural area, 23km west of Tamworth.

