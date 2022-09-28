Farm Online
Mine restart casts a long shadow over the sale of big cropping aggregation

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Kevin and Raelene Heidrich have put years of hard work into building the Mallee View farm aggregation.

A mineral sands mine casts a long shadow over the Heidrich family's mammoth grain farm in the Murray Mallee region.

