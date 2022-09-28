A mineral sands mine casts a long shadow over the Heidrich family's mammoth grain farm in the Murray Mallee region.
The mine's operator has a lease over part of Mallee View's 10,613 hectare (26,225 acre) cropping aggregation in South-Australia's south-east.
Expressions of interest in the sale of Mallee View close with Elders Real Estate tomorrow (Friday).
Murray Zircon mothballed its Mindarie mineral sands mine in 2015 but now has plans to restart operations along a 2.6km strip mine early next year.
The Heidrich family claims the mine would impact on their farming operations.
Murray Zircon has said it would take steps to "ensure any impacts are minimised and appropriately compensated".
The miner also says it is "committed to ensuring the land we operate on is rehabilitated effectively to ensure continued use of agricultural land".
Murray Zircon says the expected "mine life" is 11 months from start to finish.
Mineral sands are ancient beach sands containing zircon, rutile and ilmenite which have been processed in China.
Elders has been marketing Mallee View for sale as a "grain production factory".
Kevin and Raelene Heidrich told Stock Journal in August they had taken a chance on a 2025ha Mallee block with a run-down house and little infrastructure in 1994.
They said it was through many years of hard work they had built up their cropping operation.
Elders agents say the aggregation was in "one of the last remaining affordable cropping regions in Australia".
The holding offers continuously cropped (wheat, barley, lupins) and improved paddocks with extensive grain storage, machinery, workshop, shearing, fencing, yarding, water and accommodation options and infrastructure.
Typical of the region, the aggregation comprises sand over clay soil with dune and swale topography.
The aggregation includes Mallee View, Sandy Ridge, Boringer, Sun Vale and Max's.
Non-wetting sand areas have been reduced through deep ripping with machinery capable of successful long term results.
Partial areas exist with light limestone, which perform exceptionally well.
"The vendors are leaders in adopting new technologies, soil and yield improvement, hard work and capital improvement and have ensured Mallee View will be a successful enterprise for the next custodians of the land," agents said.
Mallee View's main homestead was built 1996 which includes an outdoor entertaining area and cool room.
There are three 4000mt (wheat) storage sheds with concrete floor and lighting plus there are 12 70mt silos, two 50mt silos and five 90mt silos.
There is a large amount of other shedding and even a weighbridge with hut.
The large workshop has a concrete floor, service pit and four tonne hoist.
A stone three-bedroom homestead was recently renovated .
There is a four-stand fully renovated and extended Shearing shed, large wool storage and shed alongside for machinery along with new lunchroom and 3000 capacity rebuilt sheep yards.
There is a containment feeding capacity for about 5000 lambs with significant expansion upside.
The property also has a 16ha centre pivot with water licence.
The Sandy Ridge property also has workers quarters, machinery sheds and shearing shed.
It also has a transportable home, iron cottage, house and shearing shed with newly built sheep yards.
An option to acquire this season's crop is a component of the purchase. Plant and equipment are excluded from sale
"Vendor disclosure: At the time of listing, proposal(s) and approval(s) by a third party to mine certain areas of the holding is being undertaken and sought."
Expressions of interest close with Elders on Friday. For more information contact Adam Chilcott 0447 710484, Tom Russo or Gavin Clarke.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
