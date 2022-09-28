Farm Online
Biden-Harris Administration supports fertiliser production with US$500 million in grants

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
The Fertiliser Production Expansion Program run by the USDA will support independent fertiliser manufacturers in the US. Picture: Shutterstock

In a bid to spur competition and combat price hikes for farmers the US government has set up a US$500 million grants program to increase American-made fertiliser production.

National machinery and agtech writer

