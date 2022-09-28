In a bid to spur competition and combat price hikes for farmers the US government has set up a US$500 million grants program to increase American-made fertiliser production.
But despite a handful of new players looking to enter Australia's fertiliser market, there are no plans to execute a similar program here.
US Department of Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack said the USDA was creating a secure and sustainable economy and support to provide domestic, independent choices for fertiliser supplies was part of that effort.
"USDA believes in the growth of innovative, local businesses owned and shared by people who can best serve their own unique community's needs, fill gaps, and build opportunities," Mr Vilsack said.
"Recent supply chain disruptions have shown just how critical it is to invest in the agricultural supply chain here at home.
"The Fertiliser Production Expansion Program is one example of many Biden-Harris Administration initiatives to bring production and jobs back to the United States, promote competition and support American goods and services."
The program aims to support independent manufacturers and products must be produced by companies operating in the US.
It will also be looking for producers using innovative techniques to improve fertiliser production methods and concepts that are farmer-focused.
The products will ideally reduce the greenhouse gas impact of transportation and production through the use of renewable energy sources.
Priority will be given to projects that will increase the availability of nitrogen, phosphate or potash and nutrient alternatives for agricultural producers to use in crop years 2023 or 2024.
The Russia-Ukraine war has contributed to rising fertiliser costs and sparked fears about shortages across the globe.
These concerns have also hit Australian farmers and have been further fuelled by the closure of Incitec Pivot's big urea production facility at Gibson Island in December.
It may not be the end of urea production on Gibson Island though, with Andrew Forrest's Fortescue Future Industries conducting a feasibility study into green ammonia production.
If found to be viable, Fortescue has plans for a water electrolysis facility at Gibson Island to produce renewable hydrogen to be converted intro green nitrogen.
Other projects in the pipeline include Strike Energy's Project Haber, which plans to use natural gas for urea production at its Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct in Western Australia.
The project is in the development phase but if approved it could manufacture three-quarters of Australia's urea fertiliser requirements.
Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers is awaiting a final construction decision for its proposed project at Karratha.
If approved it would be Australia's first world scale urea plant and would be able to convert gas unto urea at a rate of up to 2.3 million tonnes of granular product a year.
In South Australia NeuRizer is working through the planning approvals for its proposed urea manufacturing facility at Leigh Creek.
One of the world's largest ammonia production facilities is Yara Pilbara Fertilisers.
While it doesn't produce fertiliser onshore, it does supply ammonia for fertiliser production to the domestic and international market.
The company has secured all the regulatory approvals to commence construction of a renewable hydrogen plant later this year.
Once complete, it will be the first existing ammonia plant in Australia to use green hydrogen molecules in its production process.
A spokesperson for federal Industry Minister Ed Husic said fertilisers were an integral part of Australia's vital agricultural sector and there was a sizeable local industry.
"Our department, the Office of Supply Chain Resilience as well as the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, are in direct and regular contact with both fertiliser producers and users to make sure we are alert to any supply chain challenges," they said.
