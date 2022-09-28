ONGOING wet conditions have pushed the auction date of the quality Namoi Valley property Elken Downs to October 19.
Marketing agent Brian McAneney, Ray White Rural, Dubbo, said there had been strong interest in the 518 hectare (1280 acre), property located 16km south of Boggabri and 49km north west of Gunnedah.
However, ongoing wet weather had made inspections challenging, he said.
Elken Downs had be scheduled to go to auction this week.
Offered by Maree Bird, the property features fertile, predominantly heavy black self mulching basalt types with areas of red and mixed profiles to the western boundary.
The property is predominantly open country which is principally level to slightly sloping. About 85 per cent arable with the balance being two grassed area with natural timber.
ALSO READ:
Regarded as a very productive property with a high yielding cropping history, Elken Downs is being offered with 430ha of fertilised wheat and barley crops.
Elken Downs was originally timbered with myall, rosewood, box and pine.
Water is supplied by two dams and a bore, which is equipped with an electric submersible pump. Elken Downs has an average annual rainfall of 625mm (or 25 inches).
There is an air-conditioned, four bedroom hardiplank home (c1970) with a rear outdoor covered entertaining area that is set in established lawns and gardens.
Other improvements include two machinery sheds, 505 tonnes of grain storage, and an older set of timber cattle yards.
Elken Downs will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Gunnedah on October 19.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, or Frank Power, 0427 454 392, Ray White Rural, Dubbo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.