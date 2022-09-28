Scenic Clarence River cattle country up for grabs

SCENIC Clarence River cattle property Muirton comprises of 740 hectares (1828 acres) of quality cattle country.
Located north of Tabulam in the productive Northern Rivers region of NSW, the property also features access to long, deep sections of the Clarence River.
The property has mostly selectively cleared, undulating grazing lands rising to a sheltered mountain range before falling to the Clarence River on its eastern boundary.
The freehold property with abundant water and quality alluvial river flats is also well located to premier cattle markets, including Casino about 60km to the east.
In addition to access to the Clarence, Muirton is watered by Peacock Creek as well as numerous large dams.
Some new fencing has recently been completed with the balance described as being in mostly in stock proof condition.
Improvements include a brick homestead, shedding, cattle yards and silos.
Marketing agent Bruce Birch, Ray White Rural, said Muirton has been held by the same family for over a century, providing testimony to its reliability.
"It is now offered for genuine sale to facilitate the vendor's retirement and will be sold at auction," Mr Birch said.
Tabulam property Muirton will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Casino, NSW, on October 22.
The property - which is about 120km on the Bruxner Highway from Byron Bay - is on both sides of Tabulam Road, offering development potential.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Summerville, 0429 620 362, Ray White Rural.
