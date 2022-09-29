Farm Online
Labor about to 'rip the guts' out of regional spending: Nationals

September 29 2022 - 12:00am
Nationals leader David Littleproud has urged Labor to reconsider cutting spending from the bush. Photo by Jamieson Murphy

THE Nationals have warned Labor is "ripping the guts" out of regional Australia funding, as the government looks to cut spending in the upcoming October budget.

