Outstanding cattle country makes record breaking $3142/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:45am, first published 2:40am
Theodore cattle property Malo has sold at a Hourn and Bishop Qld auction for a stellar $3142/acre.

THE Jones family's highly productive 2898 hectare (7161 acre) freehold Central Queensland property Malo has sold for $22.5 million, or a record breaking $7764/ha ($3142/acre).

