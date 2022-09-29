Outstanding cattle country makes record breaking $3142/acre

THE Jones family's highly productive 2898 hectare (7161 acre) freehold Central Queensland property Malo has sold for $22.5 million, or a record breaking $7764/ha ($3142/acre).
Bidding opened at $13.8m, paused at $20m, when the property was declared to be on the market, before racing ahead to the $22.5m sale price to the Finger family.
Five of the 12 parties registered to bid were active at the Hourn and Bishop Qld auction.
Estimated to run 1300 adult cattle equivalents Malo is located on the Leichhardt Highway 15km south of Theodore and 75km north of Taroom.
On that basis the price is equal to more than $17,300/beast area.
The gently undulating grazing country is predominantly deep, rich brigalow, belah, bonewood, bottle tree, and associated softwood scrub country.
There is also blue gum, box and spotted gum timber along a small area of creeks and gullies.
Established improved pastures include Gayndah, nunbank and Biloela buffel as well as green panic and native species.
The property is described as securely watered by five dams, one of which supplies the house, paddock troughs, and the yards. There is also an unequipped bore. The long term average annual rainfall is 663mm (26 inches).
Malo's 16 main paddocks are serviced by a central laneway system. There is 3.5km of new fencing along the highway boundary.
The steel panel cattle yards have a pound, an undercover crush, and branding facilities.
Other improvements include a three bedroom home, machinery/storage shed, a hay shed and cattle yards.
The marketing of Malo was handled by Brad Hanson, Hourn and Bishop Qld, Moura.
