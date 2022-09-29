Farm Online
Home/Property

Five Ways property Wilga Park sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Five Ways property Wilga Park has sold at an Elders auction for $2.035 million.

WILGA Park, a 2881 hectare (7120 acre) property with plenty of development potential has sold at an Elders auction for $2.035 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.