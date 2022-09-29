Seven bidders competed to buy a versatile farm in the Mid North yesterday.
Waz and Trish Baum's Allanbie at sold for a handy $3.2 million at the fall of the hammer at the Hummocks Watchman Eagles Clubrooms in Port Wakefield.
The mixed farm takes in 427ha (1055 acres) just south of Nantawarra and 22 kilometres north west of Balaklava.
For the sale price achieved by Ray White Rural, the property made $3033 per acre, or $7494ha.
Allanbie was a highly sought after opportunity to acquire arable farming land well regarded for its versatility and flexible enterprise mix.
The property comprises 390ha gently undulating arable land with clay loam soil types.
Water is supplied by SA mains water direct to stock troughs.
The easy working agricultural soils are ideally suited to growing cereals, legumes, oil seeds and hay production.
The property is well set up for a continuous cropping program with excellent management practices involving no-till cropping system and sound agronomic practices over a long period of time.
Ray White joint selling agent Daniel Schell said Allanbie was an outstanding opportunity for buyers to expand their farming enterprise in dry land cropping and grazing.
In other sales news, a broadscale cropping and grazing property with four kilometres of frontage to the Murray River near Swan Hill has sold for $16.7 million after a selling campaign by Elders Real Estate earlier in the year.
Located at Cobramunga, the 2008 hectare (4962 acre) property has 300ha under a centre pivot with 150ha under lateral irrigation.
Agents said the farm had "plenty of scope for future development using existing infrastructure".
Also, in other Victorian sales results, the planned auction for 159ha (393 acres) at Branxholme near Hamilton on Monday was abandoned.
Instead, Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate is now offering the property for $7500 per acre.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
