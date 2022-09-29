Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Versatile Allanbie sells for a handy $3.2m at public auction in the Mid North

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:53am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Seven bidders competed to buy a versatile farm in the Mid North yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.