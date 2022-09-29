Farm Online
FDI launches organic collagen skincare range that uses beef hides and liver

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
September 29 2022 - 4:00am
The Organic Collagen Australia skincare and supplement range to be launched next week has utilised beef co-products as ingredients.

FUTURISTIC freeze dry technology is allowing traditionally low-value parts of a beef carcase such as hides and livers to be used as key ingredients in a new range of niche collagen products.

