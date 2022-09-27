Farm Online
Young cattle prices continue to creep up as rain contains supply

By Shan Goodwin
September 27 2022 - 2:00am
What the next ten weeks holds for the cattle market

WHILE rainy conditions are adding an element of volatility to the cattle market whereby supply will likely come in bursts of dry weather windows, all signs are that demand for restocking cattle is still very strong.

