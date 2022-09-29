THE 219 hectare (542 acre) Lachlan Valley property The Station has been listed for sale at $6500/acre after to being put to auction on Thursday.
The property was passed in for $6000/acre at the auction conducted by James Keady in the Cowra Bowling Club.
Located 14km from Cowra and protected from the west by the Bumbaldry Hills, the 100 per cent arable country is described as having first class, strong red loam soils.
The Station was offered with about 117ha of Gregory wheat, 26ha of Benito canola, and a 54ha mixed pasture, lucerne stand.
The weed controlled soils have had an abundance of lime and fertiliser applied.
The Station is divided into seven main paddocks with mainly hingjoint fences in good to new condition.
Water is supplied from five dams and there is also an unequipped bore. The average annual rainfall is 600mm (24 inches).
Improvements include a two bedroom flat, a two stand shearing shed combining a workshop and machinery storage, and a 17x15m machinery/hay shed. There is also 180 tonnes of grain storage.
There are two separate building entitlements on the property with the potential for future subdivision.
Contact James Keady, 0427 312 402, James P Keady, Cowra.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.