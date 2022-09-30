Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farm debt nears $100b as farmers expand, but most have few loans

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:51am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm debt nears $100b, but fewer farms are borrowing or in strife

Soaring property values, robust farm commodity returns, cheap loan rates and big seasons have emboldened farmers to take on much more debt - now totalling a record $94 billion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.