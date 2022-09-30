Farm Online
Perdaman Urea Project gets $220m in federal government funding

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 30 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:30am
$220m seed funding to fertilize growth of nation's biggest urea plant

THE federal government has committed a $220-million loan to build the largest urea plant in Australia.

