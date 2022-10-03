A handy sized grain farm sold for $2850 an acre at a Swan Hill auction on Friday.
Plus two blocks owned by the Tanner family at Hansonville, near Wangaratta, sold at auction on Thursday with a third block under offer.
At the Swan Hill Club, a prime 510 hectare (1260 acre) Wood Wood farm went under the hammer, currently sown to wheat across its four large paddocks.
It was sold at 10.30am on Friday for a total price of $3,588,150.
In a separate sale from by Nutrien Harcourts BRC auctioneer Joe O'Reilly at the Swan Hill Club a little later, post-sale negotiations managed to sell 127ha (313 acres) of prime Mallee country on the Woorinen-Goschen Road.
That selling price of that property just west of Swan Hill was not disclosed.
In both cases, the new owners take possession after the crops are harvested with a promising season so far throughout the Mallee.
In another Victorian sale result from late last week, a buyer has paid $2.2 million for Tanner's Montanner (68ha, 168 acres) at Hansonville, east of Benalla.
Three blocks from the Tanner family's estate were auctioned at the Hansonville Dairy on Thursday by Nutrien Harcourts.
The three made up the well managed dairy farm operated for the past 50 years by the Tanners.
The 68 hectare (168 acre) grazing/hay property which made the big price comes with a five-bedroom home and 30 paddocks on the Wangaratta-Kilfeera Road.
A total of $990,000 was paid for the Wombat Gully block across 29ha (71 acres).
The centrepiece 130ha (321 acre) Tanners Dairy was also auctioned on Thursday and is currently under offer.
This included the old dairy and other shedding.
The properties were from the estate of the late David and Faye Tanner who farmed the land for more than a generation.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
