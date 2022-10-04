Concretor Laurie McDonald helped build his home to watch over his cattle while overlooking the Ovens River in northeast Victoria.
Now Mr McDonald says he is slowing down and it's time to hand over his 60 hectare (148 acre) Karma Roo to a new owner.
"We are both getting old, and I am not as fast around the paddocks as I'd like to be, so I am looking to really retire and downsize," he said.
The McDonalds have listed their property for an on-site auction with Elders Real Estate in Wangaratta on November 5.
The property is expected to sell in the $2 million plus range.
Mr McDonald ran a successful concrete contracting business in the north east for more than 40 years.
"I had a wealth of building experience, so I knew what we wanted in our home for a comfortable yet active retirement."
He concreted the foundations and slab of the three-bedroom home seven years ago for a local builder to complete the project.
The property at 699 Kneebone's Gap Road at Whoroughly has easy access off the main Snow Road and is located between Wangaratta and Myrtleford.
On the property is a quality sandstone brick homestead with a building area of 280 square metres or roughly 31 squares.
The home is sited on a rising portion of ground so it overlooks the five farm paddocks and to take in the views of the Ovens River countryside and the snow-capped peaks beyond.
The McDonalds are currently running 20 Angus breeders and their calves which gives the option of running them through to vealers at 18 months, or selling them off earlier as calves.
Each of the five paddocks has a watering point or dam.
Part of the farm is set aside for hay each year.
The yards, loading race and fences are all in good condition.
Karma Roo runs completely off the grid, courtesy of an 18 panel (6 kW capacity) solar system and battery storage.
A diesel generator provides back up if required.
There is heaps of water storage as well.
Selling agent Michael Everard says Karma Roo has everything in place that was either built or installed to an exacting standard.
"A potential purchaser will take one look at this property and see that everything was done professionally, and the presentation is impressive."
For more information contact Michael Everard on 0408 653161 or Dave Colvin on 0407 500239.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.