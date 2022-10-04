Even with calves reared for beef, the cheapest way to feed them is the one which results in the healthiest calves. This is likely to be the system that offers more than or equal to 8 litres per day for at least the first few weeks of life. This approach will deliver healthy calves and good animal welfare standards. Grain consumption can be encouraged by gradually feeding more of the milk ration in the morning and less at night. Providing a suitable dry feed is available ad lib, calves will start to fill the nutrient gap with grain, which will develop their rumens in time to allow weaning at 6-8 weeks.