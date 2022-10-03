Farm Online
Auction of Lalbert district cropping blocks attracts multiple bids to a total of $3.14 million

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:10am, first published October 3 2022 - 10:35pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
This Cokum country near Lalbert made $2625 per acre at a public auction on Friday. Pictures from Ray White Swan Hill.

Five bidders competed for some tightly held cropping country near Lalbert in the southern Mallee late last week.

