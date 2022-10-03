Five bidders competed for some tightly held cropping country near Lalbert in the southern Mallee late last week.
All up, buyers paid $3.14 million for 774 hectares on three blocks sown to wheat and barley at the public auction on Friday held at the Lalbert footy ground.
Auctioneer and selling agent Brian Wood from Ray White Swan Hill said enthusiastic bidding from local buyers confirmed the continuing strong demand for cropping and grazing land.
There's other land in the region on the market as well including two lots between Dumosa and Nullawil.
Both take in the old square mile on which farm land was allocated at settlement.
Lot 1 is McNicol's 259ha (640 acres) and Lot 2 is Murray's 260ha (642 acres).
Expressions of interest close on October 19.
Further information from Jim Coffey at Elders Wycheproof on 0419 830682.
At the Lalbert auction on Friday, the first lot offered took Fullies and Kentucky on the Nullawil-Lalbert Road at Cokum.
The holdings surrounds the Cokum Bushland Reserve, once the location of a primary school.
The blocks which took in 413ha (1020 acres) sold for $2625 per acre - $2,677,500.
The second lot offered was McGraths on the Culgoa Road at Lalbert.
McGraths included 361ha (893 acres) and sold at auction for $520 per acre for a total of $464,484.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
