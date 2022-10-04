Farm Online
Home/Politics

Australia could eradicate fire ants but program needs more money: report

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 4 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More money needed if Australia to be the first to eradicate fire ants

AUSTRALIA could be the first country to successfully eradicate fire ants, but only if the federal and state governments step up their financial commitment, a new report has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.