Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Farmers question whether batteries used for electric utes will have the necessary range

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A farm lobby group has questioned the range current EV batteries will have on-farm.

Farmers won't need to worry about trading in their ute for an upgraded electric model anytime soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.