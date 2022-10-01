Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

National Electric Vehicle Strategy consultation open until October 31

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
October 1 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electric vehicle sales in Australia tripled from 6900 in 2020 to 20,665 in 2021. Picture: Shutterstock

Just two per cent of new vehicles sold in Australia are electric but this could soon change under a National Electric Vehicle Strategy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.