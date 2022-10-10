Farm Online
Stellar prices paid for farm land have helped soothe one family's succession blues

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:04am, first published 2:00am
Prue and Don McAllister from Banyena were happy with the auction price paid for their family's farm land at Marnoo in western Victoria on Friday.

Don McAllister has taken advantage of the agricultural land price boom to finance his family farm succession.

