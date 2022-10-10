Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

$13.7m paid for Naracoorte farm sets spring sales alight

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:00am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Chessington is a well laid out, well equipped and highly prized grazing property at Spence. Pictures: TDC Livestock and Property.

The auction of a quality farm in the Naracoorte district has set the spring sales alight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.