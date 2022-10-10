$13.7m paid for Naracoorte farm sets spring sales alight

The auction of a quality farm in the Naracoorte district has set the spring sales alight.
The Treloar family's highly regarded Chessington sold for a stellar $13.7 million before a packed house at the Naracoorte Town Hall on Friday afternoon.
At that price, this grazing country at Spence made $8303 per acre or $20,509 per hectare.
Auctioneer Tom Pearce from TDC Livestock and Property said it was a "fantastic result".
Earlier estimates had the property selling for above $11.5 million, well it raced far beyond that with one bidder in the hall and the other on the phone.
Finally, after a heady price climb, the farm was sold to a local farm family.
The result was seen as just rewards for the Treloar's who invested heavily in the property in recent years.
The Naracoorte hall has witnessed some big farm sales in recent times.
Chessington takes in 668 hectares (1651 acres) at Spence, 25km south-west of Naracoorte's hall.
There have been many upgrades on this farm in recent times - including the shedding, stock yards, the fences and the attractive three-bedroom home.
Chessington boasts the warm rises and productive flats with well drained loam over clay the district is known for.
It has established shelter belts throughout and backs onto the Big Heath conservation park.
It has a solid pasture base of Phalaris and clover fed annually with 100kg/ha of single super.
According to the agents, Chessington has a strong history of turning out quality stock "which are held in high regard".
The majority of fencing has been replaced over the past decade.
The impressive steel cattle yards feature an undercover vet crush with suspended weigh box and five-way draft; complete with separate undercover Morrissey calf race and cradle. The yards are also serviced by stock water.
Stock water is supplied via 50mm poly lines by a brand-new variable speed submersible pump to poly tanks.
MORE READING: Record prices give a farm family option to retire.
This system is backed up by a second variable speed equipped bore at the dwelling, which also features a heavy-duty Delta Water Conditioner.
That home is a modern rendered Hebel build with quality fixtures and fittings.
The home features three large bedrooms, the main with built in robes, a large walk-in robe and en-suite, tiled from floor to ceiling and featuring a frameless glass screen and floor tiles.
The remaining two bedrooms have built in robes and ceiling fans.
A large open living space looks out onto established gardens and sheltered outdoor area which flows onto the heated inground pool.
There is also a large second living room, designated office and laundry with mud room with built in storage.
It has lots of rainwater storage, with 20,000 gallons collected from the home and a further 10,000 gallons from the machinery shed.
Other improvements include the newly constructed 375 sqm high clearance Colourbond machinery shed with rubble based and enclosed concreted workshop with ample 10 & 15 amp power outlets and LED hi bay lighting throughout.
There is a 215 sqm implement shed, second uninhabited house and further sundry shedding.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.