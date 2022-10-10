Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

South Australia hopes basin water buybacks a real chance under Albanese govt

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State hopes basin water buybacks a real possibility under Albanese govt

NATIONAL water policy could be flipped on its head under the federal Labor government and requests for immediate water buybacks could be taken seriously for the first time in years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.