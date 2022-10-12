Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Traceability taskforce created to help eIDs to 'go live' by 2025

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
Updated October 12 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electronic identification tags for millions of sheep and goats are to 'go live' on January 1, 2025. Photo by Jacqui Bateman.

A newly formed government-industry sheep and goat traceability taskforce (SGTTF) has been set up to assist in rolling out the national mandatory individual electronic identification (eID) system for sheep and goats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.