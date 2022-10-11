Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

State by state: When will new season lambs hit their heights?

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Although new season lamb yardings are up in most states, peaks are expected to take place later in the season compared to previous years.

There are still a lot of new season lambs to be sold across the country, albeit a recent takeover of the old season cohort in the saleyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.