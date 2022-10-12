Farm Online
More than $1.2 million lost to agricultural scams as of end of August 2022

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated October 12 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:20am
ACCC deputy chairman Mick Keogh says scammers are ruthlessly luring farmers and rural businesses with seemingly good online deals on tractors and other farm machinery.

Farm businesses have collectively lost more than $1.2 million to scammers between January 1 and August 31.

National machinery and agtech writer

