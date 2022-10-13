Fashion icon Victoria Beckham added to her wealth with a sizeable chunk of $416,444 courtesy of the Australian wool industry.
The former Spice Girl was made a "lead marketing partner" by Australian Wool Innovation in the past year.
Beckham's payment was just one of those listed in the fine print of AWI's annual report which was released this week.
Former AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough's new salary was not disclosed in the report, only pay for directors is listed in the reports, not executive staff.
Mr McCullough stood aside this time last year to take up a European posting in a newly created position of chief marketing and innovation officer.
Some growers had questioned the costs of the surprise move.
Former chief operations officer John Roberts took up the CEO's position.
The annual report reveals the chairman's pay rose slightly in the past year.
Former chair Colette Garnsey was paid a total of $160,152 in 2021 and new chair Jock Laurie is paid a total of $174,548, and other director's fees have also gone up slightly.
AWI's finances are coming under close scrutiny from not only woolgrowers but the federal government as well which matches funds collected from the wool levy.
The National Audit Office is planning to release its examination of AWI's books in April next year.
The probe was requested by a parliamentary committee which claimed it had not received "satisfactory responses" to questions raised during Senate estimates hearings last year.
The Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee specifically wants the spending of $6.3 million on its so-far lack lustre online selling platform WoolQ investigated as well as information made public on AWI's current reserves and current project commitments.
The audit office is currently collecting evidence and the public can contribute to the investigation by later this month.
Growers themselves can question AWI's leaders directly at a tice-yearly webinar on Monday evening (October 17) from 6pm.
AWI chairman Jock Laurie and other directors will be available to answer questions from growers.
In this year's annual report, Mr Roberts said: "Reasonably good wool prices and increasing wool production" during the past year resulted in better than-expected company revenue, with an rise of almost 15 per cent from the previous year."
AWI had flagged a drawdown in reserves, especially when a bid to increase the wool levy was rejected by growers last year.
Levy payers voted to retain the existing 1.5pc levy rate, rejecting calls from AWI for growers to support a 2pc rate.
"We increased the company's expenditure, by 24.9pc, with more investment in all our portfolios but especially in the marketing area as consumer spending returned to some normality," Mr Roberts said.
Mr Laurie said in the report: "Overall, the company remains cautious and is financially constrained and are not in a position to do all the projects that woolgrowers want us to do."
A number of marketing campaigns continued with a lot of focus on Europe where labelling of sustainable fibres remains a concern, and also China.
The British luxury fashion brand of Victoria Beckham late last year launched its first traceable collection, comprising 20 womenswear and 14 childrenswear knitwear pieces made from 100pc Australian Merino wool, with support from AWI.
"Through careful selection of partners, AWI leverages their market position and popularity to influence consumer perception of wool and drive purchase intent," AWI said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
