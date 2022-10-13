Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Watch

Stellar $10,775 an acre has been paid for a grazing block near Portland

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Hold onto your hats this spring, close to $7 million paid for 672 acres of prized grazing country in the high rainfall Portland district. Pictures from A1 Real Estate Solutions.

An astonishing $10,775 an acre has been paid for grazing land in the south-west of Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.