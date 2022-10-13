Farm Online

Rescue under way as flooding hits Tasmania

By Ethan James
October 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson urges people to listen carefully to alerts. (Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS)

Emergency crews are involved in a rescue in rain-hit northern Tasmania, as residents from several towns prepare to evacuate due to flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.