The owner could thank the popular TV series The Block for the ripper price of $16,363 an acre for a small farm near Hanging Rock.
While on the opposite side of the Macedon Ranges from The Block's five "tree-change" blocks at Gisborne, Darrandeen II shares the same heavily promoted views.
At the price paid of $3.6 million, the outlay is likely less to do with agricultural pursuits than the opportunities for subdivision.
Taking in 89 hectares (220 acres), the local council generally allows subdivision into minimum lot sizes of 40ha (100 acres) so it could be split in half.
It was also a very handy return for the owner who, according to sale records, paid $1.3m for the block nine years ago.
Agents from Keatings Real Estate wisely pitched the block to buyers as being in the "heart of the beautiful Macedon Ranges".
The large lifestyle block is located in Rochford between Lancefield and Woodend, and a bit over an hour from Melbourne's CBD.
The block has nine dams and frontage to the Monument Creek on its western boundary.
It boasts grey loam volcanic soils, good fencing, a shearing shed with yards, hay shed plus a five-bay machinery shed/workshop.
"There are some magnificent positions on this lovely property to build your new dream residence to take advantage of privacy and the engaging panoramic views to Mount Macedon, Camels Hump and the Cobaw Ranges," agents said.
It does have a home already on the block, a single room open plan studio.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
