Robotic dog, virtual reality and everything else in the world of beef processing: AMPC's carbon neutral conference

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:39am, first published 12:30am
Conference MC Pip Courtney and AMPC chief executive officer Chris Taylor check out 'Spot the dog' - an automated guided vehicle being trialed in northern NSW processing plant The Casino Food Co-op for a range of jobs.

Robotic dogs monitoring dangerous areas in plants, augmented reality placing people on-the-ground in a flash and three dimensional printing of machinery parts - the type of technology coming down the pipeline in red meat processing is phenomenal.

