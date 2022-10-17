SIGNIFICANT rain is set to again fall across the already saturated eastern half of Australia starting on Tuesday.
The rain is expected to start in South Australia on Tuesday, shifting to the eastern states on Wednesday.
Bureau of Meteorology computer modelling shows major accumulated totals of 100mm-plus totals during the next eight days on the Queensland/NSW border (see map above).
For most of NSW and big parts of both Victoria and southern Queensland the bureau is saying expect at least 50mm.
Outside those areas 15-25mm is shown, including Tasmania.
The official outlook for the next coming fortnight is rain and more rain.
BoM says there is a greater than 70 per cent rain of above median rainfall, with the chance increasing to greater than 80pc for many parts.
However, parts of Western Australia have at greater than 60pc chance of below median rainfall.
During that fortnight, much of the north east tropics have at least three times the average chance of unusually high rainfall (in the wettest 20pc of fortnights at this time of year during 1981 to 2018.
BoM's prediction is more than twice the average across most of the eastern two-thirds of the mainland, and north-eastern Tasmania.
For November to January, eastern Tasmania, south east NSW and large parts of Queensland on and east of the Great Dividing Range have at least two times the chance of unusually high rainfall.
These chances increase to at least three times the average around the Atherton Tablelands region in north Queensland.
