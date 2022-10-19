A 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Mansfield in the foothills of the Victorian Alps on Wednesday morning.
The quake struck at 9.01am at a depth of five kilometres, with almost 100 people reporting they felt it to Geoscience Australia.
It was so significant that light tremors were felt by people almost 200 kilometres away in Melbourne, while earthquake stations across Victoria and NSW also recorded the tremor.
Some residents reported hearing a loud bang and the ground shook.
Lois Sullivan said her roof shook during the quake.
"I thought it was something in the industrial area," she posted on Facebook.
Antonia Francis felt the quake in her home town of Merton, around 30 kilometres west of Mansfield.
"Heard it first, then felt it and the windows rattled," she said on Facebook.
READ ALSO:
On Twitter, Dani Netherclift said she did not feel the quake.
"I was at school drop off and didn't feel a thing. I don't like how my town is making a habit of this," she said.
Professor Phil Cummins, senior seismologist with Geoscience Australia, said earthquakes are infrequent but not unexpected in the Mansfield area.
"Since the year 2000, there's been 12 magnitude three or greater earthquakes within 100 kilometres of Mansfield," he said.
People within a couple of kilometres of the epicentre would have distinctly felt the quake.
"It would probably be quite a sharp shock," Prof Cummins said. "The shaking would have lasted several seconds, maybe up to 10 seconds, depending on the terrain."
Geoscience Australia has received no reports of damage.
There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.