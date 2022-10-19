Pontibah delivers high production irrigation

OUTSTANDING 117 hectare (288 acre) irrigation and farming block Pontibah is being marketed with a $3.7-$3.8 million price guide after being passed in at auction on Tuesday night.
Offered by Robert Greenaway, Pontibah is located on the banks of the Peel River at Attunga, 22km east of Tamworth.
The property features a 366 megalitre river water license and a 348ML bore license.
The country ranges from 80ha of first class alluvial Peel River flats to gently undulating arable heavy basalt country.
About 95 per cent of the property is arable.
The entire property can be irrigated with an underground mains system, which supplies a lateral irrigator, and two side rollers irrigators.
There is expansive shedding including machinery sheds, a hay shed, and 150 tonnes of grain storage.
Pontibah also has two homes: a three bedroom homestead with an inground pool and a two bedroom cottage. There is also 2ha on a separate title with building entitlement.
Horse infrastructure includes a five bay stable complex with an internal office and tack room, an undercover round yard, stand alone round yard with a foaling ring and yard.
Contact George Barton, 0473 613 332, Daniel McCulloch, 0429 613 332, or Belinda McCarthy, 0447 391 206, McCulloch Agencies.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.