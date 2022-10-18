THE 321 hectare (794 acre) Lake Keepit Dam property Sky Ranch has sold at a McCulloch Agencies auction for $1.71 million.
The sale price is equal to about $5327/ha ($2154/acre), in line with pre-auction expectations. There was also a 52ha lease block included in the sale.
Two of the four registered bidders were active at the auction held on Tuesday night.
Improvements include a three bedroom home with stunning high ceilings and polished floors, large sheds and timber and steel cattle yards.
The property - which has views of Lake Keepit Dam - also has a registered airstrip with two aircraft hangars and a workshop.
Sky Ranch is located 25 minutes from Gunnedah, 20 minutes from Manilla and 40 minutes from Tamworth.
The marketing of Sky Ranch was handled by George Barton and Belinda McCarthy, McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth, on behalf of vendor Willie Ewig.
