Budgery heads to auction on October 26

BUDGERY Station is 4012 hectares (9914 acres) of generally flat, red loam soil grazing country currently run as a crossbred lamb operation.
Located 58km west of Nyngan at Hermidale, the property is estimated to carry 4000 breeding ewes in addition to farming, depending on the season.
There is about 2000ha of cultivation country with about 400ha farmed in the 2021 season.
The balance of the area has not been farmed since 2017 and is now heavily grassed with lush green feed.
Fully developed, Budgery has the potential for up to 3290ha (8146 acres) of prime farming/grazing country.
Budgery is divided into 11 paddocks and smaller holdings/handling enclosures and is watered by 11 well positioned dams.
There is large variety of natural clovers, trefoil, crowsfoot, daisy, copper burr and spear grass.
In addition to the box tree lined Budgery Creek, there is pine, wilga, rosewood, kurrajong and emu bush.
The two stand shearing shed has an undercover area for 350 head and a 1500 capacity steel panels and mesh sheep yards.
The three bedroom homestead has verandahs on three sides. There is also a one bedroom cottage, 6x12m machinery/workshop, a 20x20m hay shed, and four silos.
Budgery was first taken up in about 1890 by William Matchett, who held some 52,000ha of country.
His son, George Stanly Matchett, took over the current sized Budgery and focused on Merino wool, holding a classing certificate for some 50 years. Passed down to Jon Matchett, the property has been further meticulously developed.
The district's carrying capacity on improved country is regarded as being 1 DSE/ha. Cereal crop yields are in the 1-1.5 tonne/ha range.
Budgery will be auctioned on AuctionsPlus by Nutrien Harcourts on October 26.
Contact David Russell, 0418 636 050, Nurtrien Harcourts.
